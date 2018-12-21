WEST VIRGINIA—Ignite Your Faith Diocesan Middle and High School Rally and Confirmation Gathering will be held at four locations across the diocese in the coming months.

Presented by the Diocesan Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry, the retreat is described by organizers as an opportunity for all middle and high school students and teens preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation to gather. Small parishes and large parishes will be represented.

Organizers of the retreat said that participants will have fun, meet new friends, pray, learn, laugh and have the opportunity to grow in their faith. They also said the day is high energy with music and movement.

The four retreats will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 13 at St. Leo Parish in Inwood; Jan. 20 at Parkersburg Catholic High School; Feb. 10 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling; and March 10 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.wvcatholic ym.org.