By Colleen Rowan Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of the Office of Worship and Sacraments, reminded the faithful that the Year of St. Joseph continues in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. In an e-mail to all parishes of the diocese Dec. 10, Kime said that Pope Francis has officially ended the world-wide Year of St. Joseph, but that it continues in West Virginia. “Bishop Mark Brennan has promulgated our Year of St. Joseph to begin on March 19, 2021, and conclude on March 19, 2022,” Kime said in the e-mail. “So please, continue to promote devotion to St. Joseph in your parishes and stay tuned for more details,” she added. Kime went on to say that if the situation with COVID-19 does not experience an upsurge, the diocese is anticipating a Diocesan Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston to close the Year of St. Joseph on March 19, 2022. “Under the Patronage of St. Joseph, may he protect and guide our diocese,” Kime said in ending her message. Bishop Brennan opened the Year of St. Joseph in the diocese on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, with the celebration of Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. The Mass gathered faithful and priests of the diocese to open the special year honoring St. Joseph, not only as the patron of the universal church but also as the patron of the Diocese of Wheeling- Charleston. Since the celebration began, the diocese and parishes have been holding Masses, pilgrimages, talks, prayerful gatherings, and many other events focusing on St. Joseph. The diocese also released a series of St. Joseph prayer cards which were sent to the faithful and provides an array of resources on its web- site. For more information about the diocese’s celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, visit https://dwc.org/year-of-st-joseph/.