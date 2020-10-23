WHEELING—Interventional cardiologist Christopher Allen, M.D., has joined Wheeling Hospital as the chief of Cardiology. He is a member of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Allen to Wheeling Hospital,” hospital CEO Douglass Harrison said. “He brings years of leadership experience with him and will oversee the Wheeling Hospital Heart and Vascular Center transition into the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.”

Formerly associated with the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Allen also was director of the Cardiac Catheterization Labs at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Allen’s specialties include complex coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, carotid stenting, and structural heart disease. The procedures he performs include:

• Cardiac and peripheral angiography and intervention

• ASD and PFO closures

• Echocardiography, TTE and stress echo

• Nuclear cardiology: cardiac SPECT and PET

After graduating from the University of West Indies, Jamaica, Allen served an internship and residency at Howard University Hospital, Department of Medicine, in Washington, D.C. He also completed a cardiology fellowship in the hospital’s Division of Cardiology and another fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

Allen is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Cardiology-Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology.