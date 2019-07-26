CHARLESTON—The West Virginia Institute or Spirituality is pleased to welcome Sister Ritamary Schulz, ASCJ, back for full-time spiritual direction ministry. Sister Ritamary is hoping to provide prayer guidance at the main campus in Charleston and to expand her presence to Bluefield, Beckley, Hurricane, and St. Albans. Sister Ritamary holds a Master of Arts degree in counseling and has served for years as provincial of her order, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart. She has international and national speaking, workshop and retreat experience and is hoping to expand her spiritual direction and ministry to 20 “seekers.” She is an avid reader, compassionate listener and gentle presence. To be companioned by Sister Ritamary, contact her directly by phone at (304) 444-5009 or by e-mail to WVSrRita mary@aol.com.