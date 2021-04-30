WV Council of Churches Sponsoring Foster Care Awareness Month Audio Storytelling Project

WEST VIRGINIA—The West Virginia Council of Churches (WVCC) is sponsoring an audio storytelling project to highlight the stories of these families. Individuals can call (304) 449-4877 and leave a voicemail message up to three minutes long. The call is free and callers can remain anonymous.

Callers can leave a message describing a special memory of the child/children they are caring for or they can share why they chose to foster, adopt, or provide kinship care. This is also an opportunity for those who wish to thank foster, adoptive, and kinship parents.

These voice mail messages will be uploaded online and ex- cerpts will be shared on the WVCC’s Facebook, Twitter, and Insta- gram pages.

The number to call to leave a message is (304) 449-4877.