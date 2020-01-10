SOUTH CHARLESTON—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will co-sponsor the second presentation of the workshop “Living to the End: Practical Issues at the End of Life,” this time at South Charleston’s Blessed Sacrament Church.

Set for Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Check in at 9:30 a.m.), the workshop is also being sponsored by West Virginians For Life, and the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council.

The conference was first offered in October at All Saints Parish in Bridgeport.

West Virginia’s population is aging, conference organizers said. “More people than ever are confronted with end of life decisions, for themselves or for their loved ones,” they said. “We all want our loved ones to be treated with dignity throughout their lives,” program organizers said. “But lines of communication between family members and medical professionals can be clouded by grief and confusion. The needs of patients and their families are often caught somewhere between cultural expectations and the legal implications of caring for people during difficult times. Explaining the intricacies of palliative care to grieving families can be difficult.”

The workshop will allow those confronted with these issues with the opportunity to discuss a path forward that honors the dignity of all human life —those aging, infirm, or with disabilities.

The workshop is free, and lunch will be provided. Those interested are asked to register so that organizers can have a lunch count. Register online at https://dwc.org/ living-to-the-end. For more information, call Christy Ramsey at (304) 380-0155.