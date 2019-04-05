WJU to Continue under Financial Exigency

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Wheeling Jesuit University announced March 27 that it will remain open under the Board of Trustees’ existing declaration of financial exigency.

“Based on our analysis and planning to date, the board believes that the university can marshal the resources necessary to sustain operations for academic year 2019-2020,” said WJU President Michael P. Mihalyo, Jr., in a released statement.

The plan does require some difficult decisions, he said.

“Those decisions include a narrowed set of academic programs and co-curricular activities, and a reduction in faculty and staff,” Mihalyo said in the statement. “It is recognized that these changes in our program portfolio and campus community will be difficult.”

Then next day the university announced more details on the next academic year. University officials met with WJU students and employees on campus, where Mihalyo announced that WJU will offer the following academic programs starting with the fall 2019 semester: Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Exercise Science, Education, Business, Criminal Justice, Psychology, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts in Education, and Master of Science in Nursing.

These programs reflect the best intersection of WJU’s deep expertise, student demand and financial sustainability, WJU officials said.

They further said that students in majors no longer offered this fall will receive information on how to develop a plan of study that will lead to their degree.

“We will work with every student to complete their education,” Mihalyo said in the statement. “While we hope that completion will lead to a WJU degree, we will also assist those who wish to transfer to another institution.”

WJU will evaluate how to structure the university under a sustainable model, and will likely include consideration of new strategic partnerships that could allow the university to bring its mission forward in new ways, officials said.