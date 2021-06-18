WHEELING—Wheeling University’s Master of Science Nursing Program is in the top five percent of programs nationwide for value in the Nursing Degree Search 2021 rankings. The online ranking site also listed Wheeling’s MSN degree as the best for value and quality in West Virginia. Nursing Degree Search’s 2021 rankings analyzed 148 MSN programs at colleges and universities in the Southeast Region of the United States and found that Wheeling’s Master of Nursing degree ranked fifth for students seeking value. This rating puts the University’s program in the top five percent for value and quality in the nation, Nursing Degree Search reported. Additionally, the ranking service named Wheeling’s program the Best Value Nursing Master’s Degree School in West Virginia, also rating it number one in quality. “The Nursing Degree Search rankings reaffirm that Wheeling University’s Master of Science in Nursing program provides our students a quality education at a great value. We know that working nurses, who wish to obtain an advanced degree, want a rigorous curriculum at an affordable price. Our MSN programs meet those needs,” said Ginny R. Favede, president of Wheeling University. Wheeling’s MSN program offers three educational tracks: Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Administration and Nursing Education Specialist. Favede added, “Wheeling’s MSN program prepares professional nurses for advanced practice by teaching them to think critically and make the best possible decisions. Our MSN graduates possess the skills to influence the change process and enhance the quality of healthcare for the betterment of mankind and the health care system.” What also sets Wheeling’s nursing program apart from others is its partnership with WVU-Wheeling Hospital. Both institutions have common, faith-based missions and values to serve the health care needs of Appalachia. By offering scholarships to Wheeling nursing majors annually, the hospital is helping address the nursing shortage in the region and providing the students vital hands-on training. Through its Healthcare Leadership Academy, the university is educating Wheeling Hospital managers to become transformative leaders in the workplace, which benefits the patients the hospital serves in the Ohio Valley. Nursing Degree Search’s Best Value Rankings were designed to help students find the highest quality nursing education they can afford, whether they have their sights set on an Associate’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree, or another degree type or certificate. To determine the rankings, the ranking service places high emphasis on the institution’s quality, as well as its sticker price. Even though a college may be affordable, it may not offer value, so Nursing Degree Search discounts its quality score by the published tuition and fees the institution charges. This methodology gives the cost per unit of quality for each college and the value is determined by how much quality a student’s dollar buys. NursingDegreeSearch.com is a free resource for students seeking information about nursing schools and programs. It researches and compiles nursing study area information, career overviews, and more to compile ranking lists for nursing institutions across the United States to help students make a smart decision when considering higher education. To learn more about Wheeling University’s MSN program, go to its website: https://wheeling.edu/graduate-program/ master-of-science-in-nursing/