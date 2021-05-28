Wheeling’s Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center Planning 25th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

WHEELING—The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center on 18th Street in Wheeling invites all to the 25th Annual Spaghetti Dinner on June 13 from Noon to 5 p.m. The center is located at 125, 18th Street Wheeling. The cost of a dinner ticket is $10. Children age 5 and under eat for free. Dessert donations are needed for the dinner. For tickets or to donate a dessert, call the center at (304) 232-7157, ext. 3. Funds raised support the vital programs and services provided by the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center. The center thanks all for their support. For more information, visit catholiccharitieswv.org and click Special Events.