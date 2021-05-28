WHEELING—Wheeling University’s Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program was chosen the eighth best graduate level program in the country by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning. Intelligent.com’s comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. In addition, the ranking service reviewed programs that are offered online, in-person and hybrid formats. “Wheeling University’s Family Nurse Practitioner program prepares nurses to provide primary care in advanced practitioner roles by integrating nursing concepts, science, and family practice into the curriculum,” said Ginny R. Favede, president of Wheeling University. “This ranking by Intelligent.com proves our online FNP program provides students a rigorous education in advanced nursing practice.” The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Of the institutions analyzed, Intelligent.com rated them on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 FNP programs making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school. “The success of the FNP program is attributed to our dedicated faculty and our affiliation with clinical preceptors who set a strong example for our students to follow. The MSN FNP program can be completed fully online and clinical rotations can be completed in the student’s local community. This recognition by Intelligent.com verifies the positive feedback we receive from the graduates of our program,” said Dr. Gail Nickerson, director of Nursing at Wheeling University. Wheeling’s FNP program received a score of 93.28 out of a possible 100, with an estimated cost of $550 per credit hour. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Nurse Practitioner Programs. The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school. Wheeling’s Master of Science in Nursing program is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and offers majors in nursing administration, family nurse practitioner, and nursing education specialist. The MSN curriculum is designed to accommodate the registered nurse graduate student who desires to remain employed. To learn more about Wheel- ing University’s Master’s in Science in Nursing FNP program, visit: https://wheeling.edu/ graduate-program/master-of-science-in-nursing/.

Courtesy Photo Shown above are a few of the students enrolled in Wheeling University’s Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program.