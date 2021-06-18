Wheeling University Welcomes New Vice President for Enrollment Management 

WHEELING—Wheeling University has selected Justin Schwarz, an experienced admissions professional, as its new Vice President of Enrollment Management, WU President Ginny R. Favede announced. Schwarz, a Pittsburgh native, joined the campus community in May. In his new role at Wheeling, he will direct the University’s undergraduate and graduate recruitment efforts, as well as oversee the Financial Aid operations. “Justin’s considerable experience in admissions and international recruiting will be an invaluable asset to our enrollment efforts at Wheeling University. He has a proven track record in creating and instituting effective admissions strategies, which will play a key role in increasing our student population. I look forward to working with Justin and helping him build upon Wheeling University’s success,” Favede said. Schwarz earned an undergraduate degree in Hospitality Management from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. While at Johnson & Wales, he also completed an MBA in International Business and later a certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (All but dissertation) in Higher Education Administration from Northeastern University in Boston. It was at Johnson & Wales where Schwarz got his start in admissions. “I’ve had the fortune of working in higher education for many years. I began my career in admissions as a volunteer tour guide for my alma mater, Johnson & Wales University. There, I developed an appreciation and passion for guiding students through the admissions process, and assisting them in achieving their goal of attending Johnson & Wales. Shortly thereafter, I accepted a full-time role as an admissions representative. Eventually, I joined the International Admissions Office at the University, where I had the opportunity to travel extensively and meet with prospective international students and their families,” Schwarz explained. Following a 14-year career at Johnson & Wales University, Schwarz became the regional director of enrollment at HULT International Business School, in Cambridge, Mass. “I’ve long admired Wheeling University, having grown-up in the Pittsburgh region. Wheeling is highly respected for its academic rigor and dedication to student success. The University’s strong sense of community and personalized service to our students is what distinguishes it from other institutions in the region. I found the opportunity to join Wheeling University, and be a part of its transformation, to be incredibly exciting. Under President Favede’s leadership, we all have an opportunity to help chart Wheeling’s future success,” he said. The enrollment team he said, is focused on improving the prospective student and admissions experience. “We’re seeking ways to better incorporate technology and conveniences into our operations in an effort to build stronger relationships with students, educators and families. Additionally, we will be streamlining communications and internal processes with our Financial Aid team to better serve both new and returning students. By combining Financial Aid with Admissions in Swint Hall, the team is better equipped to provide a more comprehensive, one-stop shop experience for our students,” Schwarz added. He is eager to use his knowledge to grow Wheeling’s international student population to be the region’s leader for hosting and educating students from around the world. “Rarely do people find their work rewarding or worthwhile. However, as educators, we share a unique opportunity to help shape and change the lives and futures of our students. I consider that priceless,” Schwarz said.