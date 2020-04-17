WHEELING—Wheeling University acted recently to implement temporary measures which relax undergraduate admissions requirements for students looking to enroll at WU for fall 2020 and future years as applicable. These measures will help mitigate some of the extraordinary challenges students and their families face in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19,” said Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede. “By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors – including suspending the use of the SAT/ACT – for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students.”

However, prospective student-athletes will need to submit ACT and/or SAT test scores due to the NCAA rules of initial eligibility certification.

The decision to waive submission of the test results was made for nonstudent-athletes, because ACT and SAT testing has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Rebecca Pauls, vice president and chief enrollment officer. “With the cancellation of current ACT and SAT exam dates, these measures will help us streamline our admission processes for prospective students,” Pauls added.

Students applying to Wheeling University must have a 2.75 or greater grade point average, and submit their high school transcript. Additionally, a final high school transcript upon graduation will be required to reflect completion of a student’s required high school curriculum.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is a disaster of historic proportions disrupting every aspect of our ives, including education for high school students, among others,” said Favede. “The university’s flexibility at this crucial time will ensure prospective students aiming for Wheeling University get a full and fair shot — no matter their current challenges. We encourage any students who have questions, to contact our Admissions Office,” said Favede.