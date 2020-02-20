WHEELING — Restorative Justice and the Abuse Crisis in the Catholic Church Conference will be held at Wheeling University Feb. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Edouard and Simone Ziegler Recital Hall at the Center for Educational Technologies.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis leads the U.S. Catholic Church in implementing practices of restorative justice to repair harm and rebuild trust caused by abuse of power in the church. This conference, which is free and open to all, will provide an introduction to the idea and practice of restorative justice, share lessons learned from the church in St. Paul-Minneapolis, and provide basic training in some restorative justice practices.

The conference begins Wednesday night (Feb. 26) with a panel discussion providing an overview of restorative justice and its use in St. Paul-Minneapolis. The next day will provide greater depth on these topics and also training in restorative practice.

Participants may attend both nights or one night if they choose. The conference will address the following questions: What is restorative justice, including its scriptural and theological grounding? How has restorative justice been implemented into the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis? What have they learned? What are some basic restorative practices? Training in leading healing circles will be provided.

Speaking at the conference will be the following: Father Daniel Griffith. In June 2019, Archbishop Bernard Hebda appointed Father Griffith as liaison for restorative justice and healing for the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis. Father Griffith is also pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in the archdiocese and Wenger Family Fellow of Law, University of St. Thomas School of Law. Justice Janine P. Geske. She served as a distinguished professor of law at Marquette University Law School and director of the law school’s Restorative Justice Initiative. She currently is a member of the Marquette University Board of Trustees. She previously served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 1993 to 1998. From 1981 to 1993, she was a Milwaukee County circuit court judge. Julie Craven. She is director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives at Our Lady of Lourdes, who works with Father Griffith on restorative justice efforts in the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis. She is a retired vice president of corporate communications for Hormel Foods Corp.

The event is being sponsored by the Appalachian Institute, WU; Campus Ministry, WU; Catholic Charities West Virginia; Congregation of St. Joseph; Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston; and women religious, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

For more information, contact Jamey Brogan, director of Campus Ministry, Mission & Identity at WU by e-mail to jbrogan@wju.edu or call (304) 243-2168; or Sister Rose Ann Hefner, CSJ, by e-mail to rahefner@yahoo.com or call (304) 543-3314. Those who will be attending are asked to RSVP to https://bit.ly/2UrSVfw or to camp-min@wju.edu to allow for adequate planning.