WHEELING—Wheeling University’s “Summer of Purpose” program offers rising high school seniors, as well as incoming and current students, a dynamic collection of courses to take online throughout the summer.

Courses offered during the summer sessions are being discounted to give students a ‘purpose’ this summer, said Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede.

“This is more than just something to do for the summer,” President Favede said. “What are you doing to invest in yourself and your future? Do you want to accomplish something that helps put you ahead? We wanted to give our incoming and current students an opportunity to get ahead in their coursework and the “Summer of Purpose” program will help them accomplish this.”

The program isn’t just for Wheeling University students. For the first time, the institution is offering rising high school seniors the opportunity to take collegiate level courses.

“We know how hard it is to graduate with a four-year degree in four years. In these times of uncertainty, this is allowing rising high school seniors an opportunity to take a class or two during the summer that will earn them credits toward a college degree down the road and get some core requirements out of the way,” Favede added.

The “Summer of Purpose” program also allows current and incoming students the opportunity to take courses at a discounted rate. All classes for this track are discounted, with the first three hours discounted 10 percent, and students taking six hours receiving a 25 percent.

Favede said the program offers incoming students the chance to get a jump start on their courses in an online delivery format and will introduce them to the pace of college classwork.

Current students have the opportunity to learn alongside fellow undergraduates in a safe, online learning environment. The summer course tracks are offering 200 and 300-level classes that could speed up a student’s undergraduate education by a semester or more.

“This is an opportunity for students to get ahead and to take a couple of extra credits that will help them down the road, and possibly enable a student to graduate early from college,” she said. “What a wonderful investment and purposeful way to spend your time this summer.”

All classes will be taught by Wheeling University faculty in the Catholic, educational tradition.

The next “Summer of Purpose” session for incoming and current students begins June 29 and continues through Aug. 11.

To learn more, contact the Wheeling University Office of Admissions by calling (304) 243- 2389 or (800) 624-6992, or by sending e-mail to admiss@wju.edu.