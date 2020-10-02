WHEELING—Wheeling University has implemented the necessary protocols to ensure the safety and health of the entire campus after learn- ing one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made Sept. 25. According to Presdent Ginny R. Favede, the stu- dent-athlete is asymptomatic and has returned home to quarantine. All members of the athletic team, the coaches and the athletic trainer for the team have been placed in quar- antine as a precaution.
“Once we were notified we had a positive case, we acted swiftly to take all appropriate actions that our Return to Campus Plan includes. First, we notified Howard Gamble with the Ohio County Health Department, who supported our decision to quarantine the team, coaches and trainer,” Favede said. She added that the McDonough Center athletic facility was closed immediately, and the university’s Enviornmental Services team completed a deep clean and disinfecting of the entire facility. “Our employees washed and wiped down all surfaces inside the facility, including locker rooms, weight rooms, the athletic training room, both gymnasiums, bathrooms and offices. Additionally, the team sprayed the entire facility with an environmentally safe sanitizing solutions with use of the Steramist machines we recently purchased,” Favede explained.
“The Steramist hydrogen peroxide concentration pro- duces a highly effective, germ killing aerosol,” according to the manufacturer. Favede added, that the number one priority is to care for and keep the students, faculty and staff safe. “Those team members who are in quarantine are having their meals delivered to their room and are checked on daily to make sure they are not experiencing any symptoms. In addition, they are completing any coursework online. Over the summer, we invested in additional training for our faculty to be proficient in online course delivery—this ensures that the students continue to receive a quality education,” Favede said. “It’s important that the students know they have our support and know we care about them.” Additionally, all students have their temperatures checked daily before leaving the residence halls, while commuter students’, employees’ and visitors’ temperatures are taken as they come onto cam- pus each day. Masks are required to be worn by all students and employees when in classrooms, offices, and any common areas inside university buildings. Social distancing is encouraged, and sanitizing stations have been placed strategically throughout cam- pus. Additionally, Favede said, Wheeling University con- tinues to monitor the health, wellbeing and concern of stu- dents, staff and faculty through the LiveSafe app