WHEELING—Wheeling University has implemented the necessary protocols to ensure the safety and health of the entire campus after learn- ing one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made Sept. 25. According to Presdent Ginny R. Favede, the stu- dent-athlete is asymptomatic and has returned home to quarantine. All members of the athletic team, the coaches and the athletic trainer for the team have been placed in quar- antine as a precaution.

“Once we were notified we had a positive case, we acted swiftly to take all appropriate actions that our Return to Campus Plan includes. First, we notified Howard Gamble with the Ohio County Health Department, who supported our decision to quarantine the team, coaches and trainer,” Favede said. She added that the McDonough Center athletic facility was closed immediately, and the university’s Enviornmental Services team completed a deep clean and disinfecting of the entire facility. “Our employees washed and wiped down all surfaces inside the facility, including locker rooms, weight rooms, the athletic training room, both gymnasiums, bathrooms and offices. Additionally, the team sprayed the entire facility with an environmentally safe sanitizing solutions with use of the Steramist machines we recently purchased,” Favede explained.