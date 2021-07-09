WHEELING—AcademicInfluence.com identified 20 institutions of higher education in West Virginia, with 13 meeting the service’s criteria. Wheeling University was scored the eighth best overall in West Virginia Best Colleges ranking, and it received high ratings in four other categories. “Ranking services continue to acknowledge the high quality, faith-based, liberal arts education we provide students who attend Wheeling University. Since our founding in 1954, this university has remained true to its core principles – to educate young men and women to be leaders and servants in their communities. I am proud that AcademicInfluence.com recognizes that our faculty are teaching our students to excel in their given major, while instilling in each student they have a responsibility to serve others,” said Ginny R. Favede, president of Wheeling University. Unlike other ranking services, AcademicInfluence.com determines its rankings through the people affiliated with the institution based on a “concentrated influence.” The concentrated influence takes the combined influence score of a university’s top academic influencers, including faculty and alumni, and divides the score by the school’s total number of undergraduates. Using concentrated influence as the determining factor, small and mid-sized schools have an opportunity to shine by taking away the size advantage of larger universities. The ranking service also named Wheeling University the third best West Virginia Christian College. The Best Christian Colleges must offer four-year undergraduate degrees, as well as must self-identify as Christian, are fully accredited, must offer a broad range of bachelor degree programs, and have a graduation rate greater than 30 percent. “As the only campus-based Catholic university in the state, this institution continues to instill in all its students the Ignatian values and traditions thanks to the support of our Jesuit community. Wheeling University was founded in 1954 to provide the men and women of Appalachia an affordable, Catholic education. Sixty-six years later, this university continues to be recognized for remaining true to those core values,” Favede added. Wheeling also was rated the third best West Virginia Private College. To be placed in this category, colleges and universities must by a private, non-profit institution, be fully accredited, offer a broad range of bachelor’s degrees and have a graduation rate greater than 30 percent. Finally, Wheeling University was selected the sixth best West Virginia Liberal Arts College and Best Small College. “Academic Influence’s approach highlights undergraduate colleges and universities based truly for rank of excellence, regardless of the size of the institution. As a small university, Wheeling prides itself on providing its students an excellent education, and this ranking shows we are meeting that goal,” Favede added. To read more about Wheeling’s ranking go to the AcademicInfluence.com website.