WHEELING—With the announcement of the Learn Local Program, commuter students will now have access to West Virginia’s number one university and an incredible opportunity at Wheeling University. With out-of-pocket cost similar to regional public institutions, this program allows students in the region to make their college decision on academic quality and outcomes rather than price. Students in 12 counties are now eligible for an affordable tuition rate of $12,000 per year. For information, those residing in the following counties should contact the individual noted. For Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia, contact Jessica Holubeck at jholubeck@wju.edu or at (304) 243-2069; for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monroe counties in Ohio, contact Patrick Stanton at pstantonwju.edu or at (304) 243-2280; for Greene/Washington in Washington, Pa., contact Mary Meiman at mmeiman@wju.edu or at (304) 243-2318; for transfer students within counties listed, contact Byron Mayers at bmayers@wju.edu or at (304) 243-2404. Student athletes are not eligible.