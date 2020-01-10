WHEELING—Wheeling University, West Liberty University, and Bethany College are partnering through a formal consortium agreement. This agreement offers students from each school the opportunity to complete courses that will be accepted at their Home institution through this unique Cross-Registration Collaboration.

Presidents from each of the West Virginia institutions met Dec.19 on the Wheeling University campus to officially sign the consortium agreement that will become effective the Spring Semester of 2020.

The agreement grants any full-time, undergraduate student the ability to take one course per semester at a Partner School, either at Wheeling or West Liberty University, or Bethany College. Students will now have the opportunity to take any undergraduate course including online classes, and the Home School will accept the credits from the students Host School toward their degree. Only Fall and Spring semester courses are eligible under this Cross-Registration Collaboration. What differentiates this collaboration from a transfer credit agreement is financial aid will be granted to the designated Home School, and no exchange of money will occur between the Home and Host School.

The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for Ohio Valley Higher Education. Wheeling University President Ginny Favede shared, “We recognize the value of joining together for the benefit of all of our students. We view ourselves as a unified set of schools collectively interested in what moves our student population forward.” Favede added, “We are not competitors, each school is unique, with different attributes that when shared cooperatively, will better serve the academic interests of our students.”

Dr. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University president, concurred with the agreement benefits stating, “West Liberty University welcomes the chance to work with Wheeling University and Bethany College in this new consortium. The cross-registration agreement is a unique opportunity for students and will help them complete their degrees in a timely fashion. That’s important to all of us and the state of West Virginia.”

Rev. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, Bethany College president added, “This gives the student a much broader pool in which to swim and figure out who they are vocationally, who they want to be in life. The connection to a broader range of courses at partnering institutions is a key concept in our strategic plan, Bethany Connect. Serving students through connections is what Bethany College does best and we appreciate our partners in this.”