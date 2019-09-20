WHEELING—Wheeling University has announced plans to reinstate several academic and athletic programs that had been temporarily eliminated from their club and course offerings last March.

Beginning in January of 2020, Wheeling University will resume offering majors in Biology (BS), Engineering Science (BS), and English (BA). To help facilitate the reinstatement of these programs, two full-time faculty members in Engineering and Biology will be hired to teach new classes.

In addition, Wheeling University will also begin offering all-new fully online programs in Criminal Justice (BA) and Psychology (BA). These programs are accepting enrollment to begin in January 2020.

Several Wheeling University athletic programs will also be reinstated in 2020, including men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s swimming.

The university will also introduce competitive cheerleading as a new sport for student-athletes in 2020. Wheeling University competes athletically in the Mountain East Conference of NCAA Division II.

“Eliminating these programs last March was a difficult decision for our previous administration, and we are very happy to be able to offer them once again to our students,” says Wheeling University Board Chair, Ginny Favede. “The return of these popular programs, along with our growing enrollment, the creation of new and returning positions in our faculty, and the addition of exciting new offerings like our online programs and our cheerleading team all help demonstrate Wheeling University’s continued commitment to educational excellence, as well as our return to financial and administrative stability after a brief period of transition.”

Wheeling University is the only independent Catholic higher education institution in West Vir- ginia. Its recently expanded and reinstated course offerings are developed based on projected career demand and growth opportunities within the Ohio Valley region and beyond.