WHEELING—U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges Guide, one of the go-to sources for national college rankings, has named Wheeling University a top-tier Best Regional University – South, maintaining the university’s 25-year tradition of being selected one of the best institutions in the region. Wheeling University was ranked 80th in the Best Regional Universities, South Region by U.S. News. University President Ginny R. Favede said the university remains resolute in providing students an affordable, quality, Catholic education. “Once again, U.S. News & World Report has distinguished Wheeling University for its academic excellence. This recognition as a top- tier university shows Wheeling continues to educate young men and women to be well-rounded individuals who excel in their chosen careers, while living our mission to serve others,” Favede said. Every year the publication conducts extensive research of schools across the nation, first by arranging them into various subcategories, then ranking them within those categories according to a wide array of metrics. It is important to note that the rankings are driven primarily by quantitative data; that is, by measurable quantities, such as retention rate and student-faculty ratio, rather than opinion surveys or third-party oversight. U.S. News defines regional universities as offering a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and master’s and doctorate level programs. The ratings are based on 17 indicators: undergraduate academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources per student, and alumni giving. This year, Wheeling University and its academic programs have received outstanding accolades by a number of ranking services. Intelligent.com, Niche, Stacker.com, and Academic Influence have recognized the university as one of the best institutions in West Virginia. Additionally, Niche and Stacker chose the university as a Best Value College in West Virginia. “Remaining true to our core values and mission – to educate men and women for life, leadership, and service – is why Wheeling University continues to be recognized for its exemplary educational experience,” said Favede. “Wheeling University is consistently ranked among the best of the best, because of our outstanding faculty, staff and students.” While its name may have changed, Wheeling University remains true to its roots of providing its students with educational opportunities grounded in the Ignatian principles. Wheeling remains the only campus-based Catholic institution of higher education in West Virginia. According to the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU), Wheeling University is one of only 10 diocesan- sponsored universities in the U.S. In addition to Wheeling, those other institutions include; Carroll College, Gannon University, Loras College, Seton Hill University, St. Ambrose University, St. Thomas University, Thomas More University, University of Dallas, and the University of St. Thomas (M.N.).