Wheeling Serra Club Launches Annual Diaper Drive to Help Mothers and Babies in Need

WHEELING—The Wheeling Serra Club has launched its annual Diaper Drive to help the Northern Panhandle Gabriel Project. This year, the organization has made it easier than ever to help mothers and their babies. Donors merely visit https://go.rallyup.com/b20e94 to make their online donation. Or, send checks to Wheeling Serra Club and mail it to P.O. Box 4, Wheeling, WV 26003. The Gabriel Project provides practical help to pregnant women in need and to families with infants and children 2 years of age and younger to give children a healthy and safe start in life. Donations will be multiplied thanks to the generosity of Team Sledd, which matches every diaper donated by the Serra Club up to 5,000 diapers. The relationship between the Gabriel Project, Team Sledd and the Wheeling Serra Club has become “a continuing blessing for Ohio Valley families,” Gabriel Project Northern Programs Coordinator Faith Hicks said ealier this year. She said about 150 women each month are helped thanks to direct and indirect support from Team Sledd and Serra. Rob Sincavich, president of Team Sledd, is well aware of the excellent work of the Gabriel Project, as his wife Dianne is a longtime, faithful volunteer with the organization. “Team Sledd and the Sincavich family have been extremely generous to us,” Hicks said. “In addition to matching the diapers donated through Serra Club’s drive, Team Sledd gives us a good deal all year long on things families need: diapers, hygiene products and other baby items,” she said. “And they deliver to our Gabriel Project sites in Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville and Parkersburg.” Sincavich explained his family’s support of the Gabriel Project and Diaper Drive. “My wife Dianne and I are so appreciative of the work that the Gabriel Project does in the West Virginia,” he said. “We have been doing and will continue to do whatever we can to support its efforts and those of all of its volunteers who donate their time and resources to assisting mothers and their young children when they need help with basic needs and a healthy start to their lives.” Potential donors can contact the Northern Programs Gabriel Project at (304) 639-5039 for more information or for locations in West Virginia.