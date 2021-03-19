Wheeling Serra Club and Team Sledd Diaper Drive for the Gabriel Project Benefits Northern Panhandle Families

WHEELING—The Wheeling Serra Club recently presented $1,810 to the Gabriel Project to help struggling families with babies and toddlers. For the past 11 years, Serrans have raised funds to support the Northern Panhandle Gabriel Project. The Gabriel Project provides practical help to pregnant women and families with infants and children in need. Serrans Jim Gilligan and Jay Prager led the fundraising effort for the Gabriel Project for the second consecutive year. Team Sledd, the convenience store distribution leader, has once again agreed to match the Serrans’ contribution, dollar for dollar, up to 5,000 diapers. Rob Sincavich, president of Team Sledd, and his wife Dianne also give the Gabriel Project a good deal all year long on things families need. The relationship between the Gabriel Project, Team Sledd and the Wheeling Serra Club has become “a continuing blessing for Ohio Valley families,” said Gabriel Project Northern Panhandle Program Director Faith Hicks. For more information about the Gabriel Project, call (304) 639-5039.