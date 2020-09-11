WHEELING—The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization founded for men in 1882 with the purpose to put their faith into action. The council for St. Michael, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, ‘The 504,’ was founded in 1900 and is the oldest council in the state of West Virginia. “As a council in the last 12 months we were responsible for accumulating over 3,700 man-hours of volunteer work and about $35,500 of donations and contributions,” 504 members say. The council describes its modest accomp- lishments and efforts to include: the Leap for Hunger Project, the Baby Bottle Project, the Tootsie Roll Drive, Special Olympics, the Russell Nesbit Program, Support for Seminarians, and assisting with the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center Spaghetti Dinner. The council also has a rosary program, a Family of the Month, Catholic Citizenship, Leave No Neighbor Behind, an essay contest, a free throw contest, and Coats for Kids. The council also supports the American Red Cross blood drives, and has a golf club that gathers at Oglebay’s Crispin Course every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. “We are looking for faithful Catholic men, good citizens committed to the common good of all‚ to join us,” 504 members said. “We are dedicated to fraternal charity and fraternal unity.” The council meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Men who are interested in joining ‘The 504’ and getting involved with these and other projects, should contact Council #504 members Art Bertol at artbertol@hotmail.com or Jermac McGlumphy at jermacjermac @gmail.com.