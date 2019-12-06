By Colleen Rowan/The Catholic Spirit

WHEELING—A collaborative effort among three Wheeling-area Knights of Columbus councils and a national outreach organization will help feed the hungry abroad and in the local community.

Through Cross Catholic Outreach, the Knights of Columbus Carroll Council #504 and the Knights councils of Corpus Christi and Our Lady of Peace parishes in Wheeling will conduct Knights of Columbus Leaps Hunger. Cross Catholic Outreach is a Catholic relief and development ministry that provides food, shelter, medical care, water, education, self-help programs, care for orphans, and emergency relief to the poorest of the poor in dioceses around the world in the name of Christ.

The goal of Knights of Columbus Leaps Hunger in Wheeling is to package 40,000 meals on Feb. 29, the Leap Year extra calendar day. But the packaging is actually the last of four tenants of the endeavor. The first three have already begun—to pray for the hungry, to raise awareness, and to raise sponsorship of the meals.

“Our first goal is 40,000 meals — 40,000 mouths we’re going to feed,” said Jerry McGlumphy, Knights of Columbus Leaps Hunger project chairman. “We need to raise a little over $10,000 to do that. The most you can do in one day is 80,000 (meals) which we would need to raise $20,000.”

The sponsorship of a meal is a mere 25 cents. One dollar covers four meals, $100 covers 400 meals, and $1,000 will cover 4,000 meals. A sponsorship of $1,000 or more gets the organization’s or individual’s name or logo on a promotional t-shirt.

The meals are vitafood, a fortified rice and bean product. Once packaged, the meals will be shipped to families in need in developing countries. However, 20 percent of the meals will go to local food pantries.

“Think about that,” McGlumphy said, “we do 40,000 meals, that’s 8,000 we get to keep. If we do 80,000 meals, that’s 16,000 we get to keep.”

Because the Wheeling councils are hosting the event they will get to designate where the meals go locally. Council members are discussing possible recipients. McGlumphy, who is a third degree knight of the Carroll Council, noted that the dinners that stay here in West Virginia are different than those that are sent internationally. The ones that will stay are a macaroni and cheese type meal.

At the end of a recent Saturday evening Mass at his home Parish of Corpus Christi, Matt Burke of the parish’s knights council spoke to the congregation about the importance of the project. Almost 1 billion men, women and children, he said, go to bed hungry every night.

“Here’s another number, five,” Burke said. “Every five seconds a child dies from hunger.” And 16,000 children die because of hunger every day, he said.

The packaging of the meals will take place at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Wheeling Feb. 29, the additional day of Leap Year—hence the project’s name.

“We invite family, friends and parishioners from the Ohio Valley to come and join the movement to feed the hungry,” organizers said in an information flyer. “Remember 20 percent of our efforts will go to local food banks here in West Virginia to fulfill our mandate to feed the hungry at home as well as abroad.”

In order for the project to be successful, a minimum of 150 volunteers will be needed. Confirmation candidates from the local Catholic schools will be participating. Cross Catholic will be offering a way to sign up to volunteer online, that will be forthcoming.

The idea to conduct the project in Wheeling came from Wheeling knights who participated in the Cross Catholic food packaging project that was held in Kingwood last year and sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus council.

“A couple of our members actually went to the event and helped pack the food. So they saw it firsthand. They saw what it was,” McGlumphy said. “When they presented it to 504… I thought, how easier could it be to feed a starving mouth than to do this?”

McGlumphy said he is extremely grateful to all of the local parishes for their support for the project in Wheeling—the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Corpus Christi, Our Lady of Peace, St. Alphonsus, St. Michael’s, and St. Vincent’s. “The overwhelming support from all the parishes in the area has been incredible,” he said.

In encouraging his fellow knights recently, Council #504 Grand Knight Art Burtol, said: “I want to ask the members of our great council to consider that ‘one thing’. Please plan to participate in just one event; one meeting; one fundraiser — you name it. Do that and we will do great things together. That simple. I’m counting on it. I’m counting on you to step up and find your one thing.”

Donations to Knights of Columbus Leaps Hunger can be sent via U.S. mail, make checks payable to:

KofC 504 LEAPS HUNGER, 118 Edgington Lane, Wheeling, WV 26003. For more information about the effort, contact McGlumpy by e-mail to Jermacjermac@gmail.com or call (304) 215-2952.