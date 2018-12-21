WHEELING—Wheeling Jesuit University has officially announced the continuation of the Respiratory Care Practitioner Program, formerly known as the respiratory therapy program.

Marybeth Emmerth, associate professor and program director, is an alumna of the university and she has been at Wheeling Jesuit for more than 30 years. She explained that there is an ever-growing need for respiratory professionals, especially in this area.

Each year, the program attracts many members from hospitals including Wheeling Hospital, West Virginia University, The Ohio State University, University of Virginia and University of Cincinnati who visit the campus to recruit Wheeling Jesuit graduates for job placement. Over the last 10 years, the pass rate of graduates at the university has been nearly 100 percent.

“I am excited that President Mihalyo has decided to continue the program. It is highly needed and several clinical affiliates have already called to say they are so happy to hear the good news. The program is extremely needed in our area of the state since the other programs are mostly located in Charleston or even farther south in West Virginia,” said Emmerth.

To learn more about this program, contact Emmerth at (304) 243-2208 or e-mail memmerth@wju.edu.

Emmerth added, “I am looking forward to welcoming new students and hope it will have a positive impact on increasing our heath-science student populations.”