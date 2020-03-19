WHEELING — Wheeling Hospital has been working around the clock for the past several weeks to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital officials and staff are confident they have the right people and are developing the right processes to continue to provide the highest quality of care for patients.

While there are many issues still being discussed and plans being created, the hospital will strive to provide brief daily updates on how the organization is responding. Latest updates are highlighted.

Clinical Issues

* Triage – Very soon, we will be announcing a single phone number that can be used to triage patients with flu-like symptoms. This will allow us to provide the correct level of care and to alert Wheeling Hospital of a patient’s arrival so that we can take the appropriate precautions.

* Remote testing locations – We are working to provide a remote testing location for patients with flu-like symptoms. Testing would include panels to evaluate other causes of disease, as well as COVID-19, once testing is more readily available.

Surgery – We will defer all elective, non-emergent surgeries and GI procedures starting Thursday, March 18, until Friday, May 15. Also included in this deferment are select ancillary and screening procedures.

The working definition of an “elective surgery or procedure” is one that can be safely deferred until after May 15. The decision to defer an elective surgery or procedure is at the discretion of the surgeon or proceduralist: they have the final authority to determine if the procedure or surgery is truly elective. Again, we are relying on individual physician discretion as to which cases are delayed.

Exposure Management

* Outpatient visits – Ambulatory, outpatient, visits are being limited. Wellness visits, with the exception of pediatric appointments, are also restricted.

* Hospital visitation – Wheeling Hospital has limited visitors to just one per patient per day. No visitors are permitted in the Continuous Care Center.

* Exceptions to these restrictions will be made on a case-by-case basis based on special circumstances and/or prior approval of designated management. All visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

* Patients with scheduled visits to a hospital office or physician are encouraged to attend appointments alone. If necessary, they may be accompanied by one person.

* HLWC – The Howard Long Wellness Center is closed until further notice. This includes Cardiac and Pulmonary rehabilitation, and Diabetes Keys to Control.

* Vendor Access – Vendors will be limited to those who are necessary to OR cases; others will be turned away.

* Volunteers – We value our volunteers and want to keep them safe. Therefore, all volunteers over age 60 and older are asked not to report. Those under 60 are being given the option of staying home.

* Events and meetings – All nonessential events, support groups, meetings and sales scheduled through May 1 are being cancelled. We are also limiting in-person meetings.

WAYS TO STOP THE SPREAD: Wash hands, Don’t touch your face, Cough etiquette, Social distancing, Avoid crowds, Don’t share food, glasses, and drinks during this time