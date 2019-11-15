Wheeling Hospital Teams up with Catholic Charities

WHEELING — Community level challenges require community level partnership among service providers, which is why Wheeling Hospital and Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) have teamed up to better serve patients with complex social needs upon discharge. Through this partnership, patients being discharged from the hospital who are in need of extra assistance will be referred to CCWVa, which can provide services such as: transportation to medical appointments, understanding discharge instructions, connecting to in-home caregiving services, guidance for securing stable housing and applying for additional benefits and more. Wheeling Hospital and CCWVa are committed to providing the community with high-quality, comprehensive service that is tailored to the needs of each individual.

Courtesy Photo

From left are: Tami Magruder, manager of Quality Management for Wheeling Hospital; Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa); and Sara Lindsay, chief program officer for CCWVa.