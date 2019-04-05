WHEELING — Wheeling Hospital announced March 18 it has filed a federal lawsuit against Louis Longo, the hospital’s former executive vice president, for breach of fiduciary duty and abuse of process.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The complaint alleges that Longo, a disgruntled ex-employee, filed false claims against the institution hoping to obtain a quick and plentiful settlement. Longo’s charges resulted in a whistleblower suit against the hospital, which the federal government announced it was joining in January. Wheeling Hospital has characterized the suit as baseless.

“As a Catholic hospital, we expect every member of our staff, as well as our partners, to conduct themselves with honor and integrity,” said Bruce Archer, general counsel for Wheeling Hospital. “We are pursuing action against Mr. Longo for his purported dishonest conduct, and we will vigorously defend our hospital and physicians against the fraudulent claims he filed against us.”

Archer added, “Our mission at Wheeling Hospital is plain and simple: to provide compassionate care and promote the well-being of our community. Serving our patients with quality care is central to our mission and we work hard every day to ensure that comprehensive and best-in-class medical services are available to the citizens of Wheeling and throughout the Upper Ohio Valley.”

