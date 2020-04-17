WHEELING — To ensure that patients receive quality time with their healthcare providers during the COVID-19 crisis, Wheeling Hospital’s Physician Practice Division members have turned to telehealth. Medical Park Pharmacy at Wheeling Hospital has also begun to provide free delivery of prescriptions to the residents of Wheeling and the immediate surrounding areas.

Telehealth allows patients to have visits and consults with their physicians and nurse practitioners via computer. This is especially beneficial when stay-at-home restrictions are in place or patients reside in very rural areas.

In addition, the system provides a way for office “visits” to continue when the office itself has been consolidated or closed. Recently, Wheeling Hospital suspended visits to several of its smaller health centers because of COVID-19. Telehealth allows those physicians to maintain contact with their patients, thus ensuring a continuum of care.

“Physicians using telehealth also can determine whether a patient should come to the hospital or manage their health conditions at home,” said David Lucey, senior administrator-PPD.

For practices using telehealth, a link is sent to the patient, allowing them to download the Webex app after the appointment is scheduled. The real time visit can be done via SmartPhone, Tablet or computer with voice and video capability. An added benefit to the new service is that co-pays and deductibles for telehealth visits are being waived until May 15. Patients interested in taking advantage of the service are encouraged to call their physician’s office for details.

Free delivery of prescriptions, while the stay-at-home restrictions are in place, will allow pharmacy customers to do just that.

“Our goal is to provide the elderly and high-risk population the opportunity to ‘stay safe and stay home,’ and still obtain the critical day-to-day medication that they need,” said Lance Gossett, supervisor, Retail Pharmacy Services.

To place an order, call the pharmacy at (304) 243-3388. The prescription will be filled and delivered the next day. Calls may be placed seven days a week: 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “Our delivery drivers will pick up all deliveries by noon each day at our pharmacy, so your medication will be to you in the afternoon,” Gossett said.

Payment may be made for medication, including copays, with a credit card over the phone or with a check when the prescription is delivered. Cash cannot be accepted by the delivery drivers.

“Our drivers will call you when they are on their way to make sure you are home to receive your medicine,” Gossett said. “Someone must be at the residence to sign for the medication or it will be brought back to the pharmacy.”

Those interested in transferring their prescriptions to Medical Park may call the pharmacy at (304) 243-3388.