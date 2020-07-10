WHEELING — Wheeling Hospital’s new urgent care facility and pharmacy is set to open on July 6, providing those who work, live or travel in downtown Wheeling with a convenient location when suffering sudden sickness or injury.

The 7,141-square-foot facility, located on Market Plaza in the Stone Center at 1025 Market St., will be open on seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Urgent Care facility is equipped with seven exam rooms, radiology, lab draw station and pharmacy. Visitors can be dropped off at the front door, with validated parking available at the 10th Street parking garage for up to 30 minutes. Handicapped parking spots are available on the plaza in front of the building.

Appointments or referrals are not necessary to receive services. The urgent care is ideal for patients seeking treatment for easily treatable issues such as colds, strep throat, urinary tract infections, burns, cuts, limb injuries and allergic reactions. For a major emergencies, however, patients are encouraged to call 9-1-1 and seek medical services from the nearest emergency room.

Douglass Harrison, Wheeling Hospital CEO, said, “We are pleased to be able to offer this service to the Wheeling community and do our part to bring health care back to the downtown market. Our hope is that people will utilize this center for minor acute illness that previously were being seen in the emergency room.”

Medical director of the new urgent care is Dr. Rex Lasure, who previously worked for over 20 years in Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department. He then worked for several years in urgent care with MedExpress. Since 2017 he has worked part time teaching at the Wheeling Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. For more than 15 years he has also served as the Regional Medical director for Region 10/11 (the Northern Panhandle) of the WV Office of Emergency Medical Services. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Also on staff is Dr. Lawrence E. Callahan, an internal medicine specialist with over 40 years of experience. He has worked for several years as an ER physician at regional facilities including MedExpress, Emergency Resource Management Inc. and Emergency Medicine Physicians.

Others at the urgent care include additional physicians, nurses, LPNs, medical assistants, and personnel in radiology, lab and registration.

“The Urgent Care will serve patients on a walk-in basis for acute conditions including illness, injury, cuts, minor fractures and any acute medical problem for which hospital admission is unlikely,” Lasure said. “Other Wheeling Hospital urgent care clinics are planned for the future in order to serve the community and to assist local medical providers by providing service to patients when their doctors’ offices may be closed or unable to attend to their problems promptly. The Urgent Care will not replace patients’ primary or specialty physicians, nor will it replace the Emergency Department for serious medical issues. Patients needing follow up or prolonged care will be referred for such care, preferably with their own doctor.”

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said, “We are pleased to see Wheeling Hospital expand its footprint to include a new urgent care center at the Stone Center. By providing an alternative local option for non-acute medical care, this facility will hopefully reduce wait times and free up capacity at Wheeling Hospital’s emergency room. And it will also provide a convenient health care option for the increasing number of people living and/or working in Downtown Wheeling. Kudos to Doug Harrison and his team for realizing the need for this important new facility and working to make it a reality.”

The Stone Center Pharmacy, led by pharmacists Mike Young and Kim Baller, will operate on the same schedule as the urgent care facility. It will offer medication synchronization, refill reminders and immunizations for the flu, shingles and other vaccinations approved by the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Most insurance plans will be accepted.

The lab draw station will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care can be contacted by calling 304-231-2100 and the Stone Center Pharmacy ca