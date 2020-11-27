Wheeling Hospital Offers Specialized Fibromyalgia Program

WHEELING—The Hand Rehabilitation Center/Occupational Therapy Department at Wheeling Hospital is now offering a fibromyalgia treatment program. Fibromyalgia is a chronic nervous system condition that can cause widespread pain and tenderness. It is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals. Symptoms often begin after an event, such as physical trauma, surgery, infection or significant psychological stress. In other cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single triggering event. The symptoms may include: widespread musculoskeletal pain, a dull ache on both sides of the body, lasting for more than three months; sleep disturbances; stiffness; and increased sensitivity to odors, noise, bright light, temperatures. Fibromyalgia affects 2-4 percent of the population, with more than 3 million cases yearly in the U.S. It’s more prevalent in females ages 35-50. Wheeling Hospital’s Fibromyalgia Program consists of approximately seven treatment sessions, much of which can be done through telehealth. It includes a thorough evaluation, a home exercise program, and a focus on learning self-management techniques for pain, fatigue and stress. Case studies have been done that have shown an improvement in pain, function, and overall well-being after completion of a similar fibromyalgia program. “This program was designed by occupational therapists here at Wheeling Hospital, and it is a very comprehensive, evidence-based approach to the management of fibromyalgia,” Suzanne Holsen, Occupational Therapy director, said. “I am very excited to be able to offer this treatment to the community.” Those interested in participating in this program will need a doctor’s referral to Occupational Therapy with the diagnosis of fibromyalgia. Referrals can be faxed to (304) 243-6375. For more information, call (304) 243-3195.