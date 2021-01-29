Wheeling Hospital Off-Site COVID Clinic to Retain Shortened Saturday Hours

WHEELING — Beginning Jan. 30, Wheeling Hospital’s off-site COVID Testing Center will have shortened Saturday hours. The site had previously been scheduled to close on Saturdays beginning in February, but because of the ramping up of outpatient surgeries, an increase in the need for testing was seen.

The clinic will continue COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours on Saturdays will be 9 a.m. to noon.

The drive-through center is located at the former Harmony House, next to Valley Professional Center South at the old OVMC. To reach the site, those being tested will drive up 22nd Street to behind the old Valley Professional Center South, turn left at the top of the hill and follow the signs.

Those unable to register online may also call the hotline at 304-221-3995.