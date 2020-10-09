WHEELING — Wheeling Hospital is now offering two scholarships annually to nursing students at Wheeling University (WU). The first two scholarships have been awarded to Breanna Antill of Woodsfield, Ohio, and Rosalyn Janiszewski of Martins Ferry, Ohio. “Nursing is so important,” hospital CEO Douglass Harrison told the students. “My mom was a nurse, and she believes ‘Once a nurse, always a nurse.’ Here at Wheeling Hospital we’re striving to increase the human element in nursing and make it less of a ‘task,’ while still providing excellent care. With the added presence of WVU Medicine, we’re building a new culture based on that human element, both for our patients and our employees, and I’m glad you’re joining us on the journey.” WU President Ginny Favede said both of her children were born in Wheeling Hospital, and what she has always remembered “was the excellent care they received. Wheeling University and Wheeling Hospital, through our shared Catholic missions, have a commitment to each other to help others, and this is truly an opportunity to do just that. We are excited about the opportunities available as the hospital and university work together collaboratively to address the health care shortage in Appalachia.’ She told Antill and Janiszewski “the future of our joint relationship begins with you.” In Antill’s application essay, she wrote, in part, “Helping people has been my passion ever since I was a child. Nursing is a way to combine my career and passion. My main goal is to make a difference in people’s lives.” Janiszewski said, “I could say that I am following the family tradition by becoming a nurse since my mother and two of my aunts are registered nurses, but nursing is more than that to me. My father passed away in 2016 and I saw how amazing the nurses were with him in his final days. Even though he did pass away, the respect I have for the health care team that took care of him is remarkable. I want to be that person who people rely on when they feel that all hope is gone. I want to be that super hero that my daughter can look up to.” Gail Nickerson, WU director of Nursing, said, “The scholarships are a wonderful opportunity for Rosalyn and Breanna as they begin their journey towards a career in nursing. Speaking on behalf of the Department of Nursing at Wheeling University, we are grateful for Wheeling Hospital’s generosity and partnership.” The two-year scholarships are awarded to sophomores to cover full tuition their junior and senior years. After graduation, the students will be hired as Wheeling Hospital nurses and remain there for at least three years. “There is a clear and demonstrated shortage of nursing personnel across the country, and this will help meet our ongoing needs. At the same time, it’s a wonderful opportunity for deserving nursing students at Wheeling University,” said Kareen Simon, Wheeling Hospital executive vice president and chief operating officer. The scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee that includes representatives of the university and the hospital