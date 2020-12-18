Wheeling Hospital Administers COVID Vaccine to Front-Line Employees

WHEELING—Wheeling Hospital began inoculating its health care workers with the COVID vaccine Dec. 15. The shots are being administered on a tier system, and criteria includes the amount of direct patient care, the units involved, areas with high exposure risk, critical functions to the hospital and groups with risk for staffing shortages. All vaccinations are on a voluntary basis. Approval for the Pfizer vaccine came late last week. About a week after that, the Moderna vaccine was projected to be approved, with shipments to arrive periodically afterward. “We hope to have our staff vaccinations to be completed by mid to late January,” said Tony Martinelli, assistant vice president of the hospital. Neither the hospital, nor its physicians, will be providing vaccines to the general public at this time. Hospital employees working in Ohio will be vaccinated through the Ohio vaccine distribution protocol. “As always, the safety of our employees and patients is an ut-most priority,” Martinelli said. “As is often repeated: the vaccine is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel. So we encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.” “Our staff has done a great job combatting this pandemic for the past nine months,” Martinelli said. “We were extremely excited to begin vaccine rollout in order to keep them protected.” Wheeling Hospital’s first shipment of the vaccine was transfered from WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Courtesy Photo Debra Kay Ronevich, a nursing assistant at Wheeling Hospital, speaks to area news outlets about receiving the COVID Vaccine Dec. 15. She was the first hospital employee to receive the vaccine.