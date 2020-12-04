Wheeling, Franciscan Universities Partner with Catholic Schools for Remote Tutoring

By Joyce Bibey WEST VIRGINIA—The COVID-19 pandemic has been both unwanted and challenging, but the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will tell you it has also brought a great appreciation of things we all took for granted, and innovative education strategies that are welcomed additions to their strengths. Student devices, technology upgrades, extensive teacher trainings, and online curriculum and assessments have all been enhanced over the past eight months. However, another piece added to the department of Catholic schools’ toolbox to help secure individual student academic success is remote tutoring. “We have partnered with Franciscan University and Wheeling University for a tutoring program that would be available to all Catholic schools in West Virginia,” said Theresa DiPiero, director of curriculum and instruction. Talks between the three began in June and principals were able to sign up for individualized tutoring for the fall. Soon to be teachers at the two universities were then assigned to certain students, schools, and curriculum. The program continued through November 20th. “We hope to continue the program in the spring, when the universities are back in session,” DiPiero said. “However, as with everything we have gone through this year, we know we have to be flexible and adapt our programing to fit the situation.” “This partnership is very important as we all work together to prepare our future teachers to instruct in dual learning environments,” Susan Poyo, Ed. D., director of education at Franciscan University of Steubenville, said. “I think it may be safe to say that prior to the pandemic, the idea of an online learning environment being an actual classroom was a bit obscure. Yet, here we are as teacher educators realizing that if we are to truly prepare educators to instruct students, they will need to be prepared for dual learning environments. The Oxford dictionary explains the word Dual to mean consisting of two parts, elements or aspects. The two elements or aspects we now see as a reality is face to face and online, which includes synchronous and asynchronous instruction. And they are definitely two parts or elements because you cannot take what you do in one learning environment and try to simply replicate in the other.” “Because of COVID-19 safety precautions in our buildings we were not able to have anyone outside of the building staff and students in our schools,” Associate Superintendent for Accreditation and Technology Jennifer Hornyak said. “This brought about a lot of roadblocks we had to figure out how to get around and do so quickly and effectively. Having the ability to bring in qualified, well prepared, and impressive students from both Wheeling University and Franciscan University on a virtual platform was the ideal fit. It’s that thinking outside the box that benefits our students, our teachers, and these university students who would not be able to have this hands-on teaching experience otherwise.” Because our schools were fortunate enough to attend school five days a week for most of the fall, tutoring was able to take place at our schools with the student’s remote tutor either before school, during flex periods or after school, Hornyak said. All three partners in the program are from faith filled institutions, which brings about a strong obligation to see and find the good in all circumstances. Even in a pandemic, good things can arise. “The opportunity to partner with DWC Schools has allowed my students to experience the technological pedagogical content knowledge (TPACK) necessary for online instruction,” Poyo said. “Tutoring is a perfect way for preservice teachers to gain valuable experience building relationships with PK-12 students, assessing student needs, designing instruction and managing students in an online learning environment. Offering teacher candidates opportunities to integrate the knowledge they are gaining in teacher prep programs with field experiences in virtual contexts through collaboration with school partnerships is what is needed. It provides authentic learning context for assignments, for ‘connecting the dots’ and promotes deep learning. We are so pleased that DWC Schools has partnered with us as our service to them is a learning experience for everyone…completely a win-win for everyone involved.” This fall more than 60 students in Catholic schools in Wheeling, Weirton, Parkersburg, Fairmont, Huntington, and Charleston were able to benefit from the remote tutoring program. Students were tutored in math and reading at the K-8 grade level, with students from the high schools being tutored in specific subjects like microeconomics and organic chemistry among others. In all 33 university students provided the extra help, 16 of those from Franciscan and 17 from Wheeling Univer- sity.