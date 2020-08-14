WHEELING—The Congregation of St. Joseph, Wheeling Center, will host a live webinar to honor the rich history of the former West Virginia Auxiliary. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

After more than 30 years of service to the Sisters of the Wheeling Center, the auxiliary will transition to a new group, the Friends of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Wheeling. The auxiliary was a vital part of the congregation, and the sisters want to acknowledge the outstanding support it has provided for more than three decades.

The virtual event is an opportunity to learn more about the history of the sisters and how they continue to build and sustain connections in communities throughout the state. The sisters will discuss the new Friends organization, and how the congregation’s old and new friends can become involved.

The webinar will also feature interviews with some of the Mission Partners of the Congregation to highlight the work they are doing.

“We had hoped to host this celebration in person at Mount St. Joseph, but decided to make a new plan to protect the health and well being of our sisters and friends,” said Rose Mathes, Coordinator of Community Life for the Wheeling Center of the Congregation of St. Joseph. “We hope this virtual event will let people know about the Friends of the Sisters of St. Joseph, but we look forward to celebrating with our Friends when it’s again safe to get together.”

Partners scheduled to participate in the event include the House of Hagar, Sisters Heath Foundation, Grow Ohio Valley, St. Joseph Retreat Center Health and Wellness Foundation and the MSJ Sisters Outreach Initiative.

Those interested must register in advance to participate in this event. Please e-mail Amy Anderson (aanderson@csjoseph.org) by Thursday, Aug. 27.

“Please join us to learn about the variety of ways that you can be a part of the important work of the Congregation of St. Joseph,” congregation officials said.

The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph is a religious community of nearly 500 vowed Catholic women and over 500 lay associates who live and minister in the U.S. and around the world. Through its Mission Network, it works with and supports a diverse array of ministries.