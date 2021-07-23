Wheeling Central Offering Summer Math Enrichment for Area Students

WHEELING— “It’s not too late to register for Mr. Perdziola’s Math Enrichment classes,” Central Catholic High School officials posted on the school’s Facebook page. “Classes begin in the next couple of weeks, so the time is now!” The program, called “Summer nights 2021 with Thomas Persziola,” is a series of classes appropriate for students from grades seven through 12 and covers various problem-solving techniques from pre-algebra to pre-calculus. Persziola is a knowledgeable, innovative instructor who brings nearly 40 years of experience to his classroom, school officials said. He is also chair of the Math Department at CCHS. Class size is strictly limited and masks will be required. Social distancing will be observed. The program will be held Monday through Thursday Aug. 2-12 featuring Test Prep/SAT/ACT/Everyday Problem-Solving 8 to 9:50 a.m.; Preview of Trigonometry 10 to 11:50 a.m.; and Preview/Review of Algebra I from noon to 1:50 p.m. The cost is $250. Checks should be made payable to CCHS. For more information, contact Persziola at (412) 401-6757 or by e-mail to tperdziola@cchsknigjts.org