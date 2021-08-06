Weston Parish Invites All to Participate in Marian Procession

WESTON—St. Patrick Parish in Weston will have a Marian Procession to celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Aug. 15. Faithful from around the diocese are invited and encouraged to attend this incredible opportunity. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the procession will follow directly. Father Doug Ondeck, pastor of the parish, will also bless herbs, plants, and flowers to be laid upon the side altar of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Any questions can be directed to the parish office at (304) 269- 3048.