By Colleen Rowan “Even after all of the drama that we’ve been through in our diocese, I have never once regretted being a priest of Jesus Christ,” Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said. “I love the priesthood. I can’t imagine my life as anything other than a priest.” Father Crenwelge shared these words with the congregation gathered for Sunday morning Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling, fittingly just a few weeks before National Vocation Awareness Week (Nov. 1-7.). This is the annual weeklong celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated life. Father Crenwelge is also pastor of St. John University Parish in Morgantown and director of Campus Ministry at West Virginia University. He told the congregation that morning that he and their pastor, Msgr. Paul Hudock, has traded parishes for the weekend and that Msgr. Hudock was celebrating Masses for WVU students. Continuing his remarks, Father Crenwelge said that priesthood is acting in the person of Christ, and bringing the sacraments to the people. Priests, he said, are with people at the happiest and saddest times of their lives—weddings, baptisms; and then in sickness, and funerals. “I can’t imagine not being a priest,” said Father Crenwelge, who was ordained in 2016 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. There are be so many things in this life that one can be, but if it’s not what God wants for one’s life, Father Crenwelge said, that person will never be satisfied. Everyone, he said, should discern their vocation in life, which means asking God what he wants them to be. “And if he gives us an inclination toward something that we are afraid to do, we must say yes. Because, if we live out the way God created us to live, if we be who God created us to be,” Father Crenwelge said, “you will be the most satisfied in this life.” He encouraged those gathered in the church that morning who are young, not married, or those who have not found a vocation yet, to really discern God’s call in their lives. “You might be called to be a religious sister, you might be called to be a priest of Jesus Christ,” he said. The world sees these vocations as ones that will not bring happiness, “but if you’ve been around a young sister, they are the most happy,” Father Crenwelge said. “They can’t stop smiling.” One of those young sisters is Charleston native and former Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart parishioner Sister Albertine Cevallos, OP. She was among eight women who professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience as Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, Tenn., on July 25. In an interview with The Catholic Spirit this past summer, Sister Albertine recalled that everything became quite clear to her on her first visit with the Nashville Dominicans in March of 2012. “Once I visited and experienced their charism of working in education and that prayer is primary, it just became so clear that this was where I wanted to spend the rest of my life. I couldn’t believe that I could actually choose this as a way of life,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe that I could really be this happy for the rest of my life. Of course there are challenges, but a vocation is an incredible gift from the Lord.” This feeling is the same for Deacon Harry Evans. He was ordained to the diaconate at the basilica co-cathedral in Charleston on May 7, 2016, with 11 other men. Deacon Evans serves at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley. “I often describe my diaconate as somewhat of a ministry of interruptions as I am never sure what I will face from one day to the next,” he said. “As a deacon, it has given me a wonderful opportunity to step outside myself to serve others. I am humbled to be an intimate part of people’s most important moments in life, both happy and sad. This has given me a new perspective for how to live my life for God and as an example to others.” This summer, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced the addition of three new seminarians, bringing the total to five. The diocese also announced that it has 27 aspirants to the diaconate, who began their formation in August. During National Vocation Awareness Week, The Catholic Spirit will publish the diocese’s annual tribute to the clergy and religious celebrating jubilee anniversaries. Among those to be featured is Congregation of St. Joseph Sister Gabriella Wagner who is celebrating 85 years of religious life. She entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling in 1935 and served in the ministry of education in Catholic schools in Clarksburg, Fairmont, Grasselli, Huntington, Moundsville, Thomas, Weston, and Wheeling. Read more about Sister Gabriella and the other women religious and clergy celebrating this year in the Nov. 6 issue of The Catholic Spirit. Celebrating their 75th anniversaries are Sister Mary Florence Burke, CSJ, and Sister M. Annette Crnkovich, SAC. Celebrating their 70th anniversaries are Sister Anna Marie Cole, CSJ; Sister Mary Alice McMaster, CSJ; Sister Eva Marie Schlag, CSJ. Celebrating thier 60th anniversaries are Sister Ellen Dunn, OP; Sister Mary Rebecca Fidler, RSM; Sister Barbara Kupchak, CSJ; Sister Francesca Lowis, SAC; and Sister Marguerite O’Brien, CSJ. Celebrating her 55th anniversary is Sister Frances Kirtley, OSF. Celebrating 50 years of priesthood are Father Patsy Iaquinta, and Father James McCafferty, SM. And, finally, celebrating their 25th anniversaries are Father John McDonough and Deacon Thomas Trunzo. Father Crenwelge plans to visit and speak at some of the diocese’s Catholic schools during Vocation Awareness Week.