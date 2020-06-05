MORGANTOWN—The West Virginian’s For Life (WVFL) 22nd Annual Rose Dinner, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12. All else remains the same. Location is the Holiday Inn in Morgantown, with featured speaker Melissa Coles, birth mother of David Scotton, both heavily featured in the 2018 documentary “I Lived on Parker Avenue.” The 30-minute movie will be shown as well.

“What is it like for a young pregnant mother to enter an abortion facility? To be escorted past pro-life protesters, and make it all the way to the procedure room where she meets the abortionist? To have a change of heart, get off the procedure table, and walk out? What would it be like to meet her son 19 years after that fateful day? And how could her story change how we tell the pro-life narrative?” WVFL officials said.

“I Lived on Parker Avenue” is about a mother choosing life, the joy of a couple starting a family, and a young manʼin search for where his life began.

“We all know that statistics can never touch hearts the way a single person can,” WVFL officials said. “Come and hear Melissa’s story and watch the 30-minute documentary.”

There will also be a silent suction, which starts at 6 p.m. All the monies will go to the Educational Trust Fund of the WVFL. Reception followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

For reservations and cost info, email info@wvforlife.org or call 304-594-9845. More information is also available at https://www.wvforlife.org/event/22nd-annual-rose-dinner/