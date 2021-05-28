West Virginia Institute for Spirituality Offering a Four-Week Guided Prayer Experience Via Zoom

WEST VIRGINIA—The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality (WVIS) is offering a four-week Guided Prayer Experience via zoom. All are invited to participate in this event which will begin on Monday, June 7, and continue weekly for four weeks. The program will be using the book “The Liturgical Year” by Joan Chittister (available through any bookseller). Each small group will meet for 60 minutes each week and will be led by Tom Octave, M.M., an associate spiritual director affiliated with the WVIS. This experience will be offered on Mondays at either 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. (both Eastern) via zoom. Participants may choose to join either group. Sister Joan writes, “The liturgical year…is Jesus with us, for us, and in us as we strive to make His life our own.” “Our groups will take a journey together through the liturgical year with Jesus and each other as we pray together and reflect how the liturgical year shapes our lives,” program officials said. The donation for this program is $40 (plus the cost of the book). The registration deadline is June 5. To register, visit wvis.org, click Training/ Programs, and then click: The Liturgical Year: 4-week guided prayer experience. The link for the zoom program will be provided after registra-tion. For more information about the program, contact Octave at tomoctave@gmail.com.