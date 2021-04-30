West Virginia Catholic Daughters ‘Zoom into Faith’ at State Convention

W E S T V I R G I N I A —The West Virginia Catholic Daughters of the Americas held their state convention April 24 via Zoom due to pandemic restrictions. The theme was “Zoom into Faith.” Many local courts gathered together, for the event and were honored to have Bishop Mark Brennan open the convention with a prayer as he joined, via Zoom, Court Bishop Donahue in Huntington. Through the convention, “we learned how the Catholic Daughters can be a positive influence within the state of West Virginia,” said Lisa Ceravalo, West Virginia Catholic Daughters state regent. National Regent Sherry Nilles, joined the convention from Sheldon, Iowa. “Although she was sitting at her home on the farm, she still felt the con-

nection and love from West Virginia,” Ceravalo said. “We plan on her visit- ing us in the future. Sherry was glad to see all those who joined the virtual convention.” Members from the var- ious Courts around the state shared projects that they have been doing even during the past year. Ceravalo said these included participating in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas National Education Contest, drive by dinners, Christmas gifts for an entire nursing home along with blankets, blessing boxes around the town, having a Lenten retreat, making palm crosses with parish youth, and even making homemade vanilla and Christmas chocolates to name a few. The guest speaker for the conference was Deacon Phillip Szabo.

“Deacon Phillip joined us in the morning session from Mount Saint Mary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and spoke to us about how we can share our faith even during a pandemic, with the convention theme ‘Zoom into Faith,’” Ceravalo said. During the past two years, the West Virginia Catholic Daughters of the Americas state project was focused on supporting the seminarians of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.