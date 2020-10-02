By Colleen Rowan
West Virginia Catholic author Diana Pishner Walker’s new children’s book is dedicated to two very special people— the late Father Benedict Kapa and Father Christopher Turner.
“They always teased me about never being char- acters in the books,” Pishner Walker said. “So I made them both characters in this book.”
The book is called a Christmas Feast: A Fishy Tale. Publisher Headline Books, describes it as the story of Italian boys, Benny and Turner, who learn to fish from their fathers, but both fall ill before Christmas, so the boys go out to sea to bring fish home for the cele- brations. A raging storm besieges them and a light from above appears to aid them in their quest. Pishner Walker, tells the story behind the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes celebrated on Christmas Eve by Italian families around the world. Included are a few tradi- tional fish recipes for the celebration!”
Father Kappa and Father Turner were assigned to Pishner Walker’s Parish of All Saints in Bridgeport years ago. Father Kappa’s charac- ter in the book is Benny, who is the more mature of the boys. Father Turner’s charac- ter is Turner, the one that turns the will in the boat.
“Father Chris is so ex- cited about this book and being named in this book,” Pishner Walker said. “We both have said that Father Benny, we’re sure, has read this and approved.”
The paperback book is available for purchase at Dianapishnerwalker.com for $13.95 with free ship- ping. No book signings will be held because of the coro- navirus pandemic. Those interested in signed copies of the book by Pishner Walker can message her at the web- site.
Pishner Walker is the au- thor of other children’s book, such as the “Hopping to America” series. Through this and her other books, she draws upon her own Ital- ian heritage as inspiration. She was born in Clarksburg to the late Louis and Anna Allessio Pishner. Her paternal grandparents were from Caulonia (Reggio Calabria) Italy and her maternal grandparents were from San Giovani in Fiore, Provence of Cosenza, Italy.
As a first-time author, she shared her non-fiction book “I Don’t Want To Sit In The Front Row Anymore,” a memoir after the loss of both of her parents.
She has been a presenter and co-chairperson at the Author’s Forum during the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival and participated in numerous book signings and events in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Massachusetts.
She wrote her first chil- dren’s book, “Spaghetti and Meatballs: Growing up Ital- ian,” in 2015. The story, about her childhood, re- ceived the Reader’s Choice Award Honorable Mention for best children’s non-fic- tion as well as the Holly- wood Book Festival Award Honorable Mention, Mom’s Choice Award, London Book Festival Award, Southern California Book Festival award, 2016 Preferred Choice award by the Cre- ative Child Magazine, as well as an INDIE award. It has been juried and accepted at Tamarack in Beckley and “The Italian
American Press.”
Her second children’s
book, “Hopping to America: A Rabbit’s Tale of Immigration” won its first award from New York Book Festival and a Readers Favorite award, as well as a Liter- ary Classic award, and first place in a Next Genera- tion Indie award. It is the story of immigration from Italy to the United States at Ellis Island in New York and onto Clarksburg by a family of rabbits. The book is on display at Ellis Island and is available in the gift shop.
The second in the “Hopping to America” series is titled “Hopping to America A Rabbit’s Tale of LaBefana.” The book won a Mom’s Choice Award, an Indie Book Award and a Cre- ative Child Magazine Award.
Allof the children’s books have been accepted to “I Am Books” the first Ital- ian-American Bookstore in the U.S., where Pishner Walker held a book launch
and presentation. Her books are published by Headline Books and illustrated by Ashley Teets.
The “Hopping to Amer- ica” series has been per- formed as plays by the Vin- tage Theater Co.
Pishner Walker is a 1977 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg. She at- tended Fairmont State Col- lege and was an employee of the Marion County Board of Education for more than 25 years until recently when she resigned to pursue a full- time career as an author. She enjoys school visits and speaking to groups about family and their heritage.
She resides in Fairmont with her husband Mark, and they are the parents of three children—Curt, Courtney, Chris and his wife Ashley. They have three grandsons— Ashton, Austin, and Ace. Her books can be purchased at Headlinebooks.com, or by contacting Pishner Walker by e-mail to dlwalker003@hotmail.com.