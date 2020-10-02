By Colleen Rowan

West Virginia Catholic author Diana Pishner Walker’s new children’s book is dedicated to two very special people— the late Father Benedict Kapa and Father Christopher Turner.

“They always teased me about never being char- acters in the books,” Pishner Walker said. “So I made them both characters in this book.”

The book is called a Christmas Feast: A Fishy Tale. Publisher Headline Books, describes it as the story of Italian boys, Benny and Turner, who learn to fish from their fathers, but both fall ill before Christmas, so the boys go out to sea to bring fish home for the cele- brations. A raging storm besieges them and a light from above appears to aid them in their quest. Pishner Walker, tells the story behind the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes celebrated on Christmas Eve by Italian families around the world. Included are a few tradi- tional fish recipes for the celebration!”

Father Kappa and Father Turner were assigned to Pishner Walker’s Parish of All Saints in Bridgeport years ago. Father Kappa’s charac- ter in the book is Benny, who is the more mature of the boys. Father Turner’s charac- ter is Turner, the one that turns the will in the boat.

“Father Chris is so ex- cited about this book and being named in this book,” Pishner Walker said. “We both have said that Father Benny, we’re sure, has read this and approved.”