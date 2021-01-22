WEIRTON—St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton is pleased to announce that the parish now has a free app. The parish hopes this will help spread the Gospel and the love of Christ farther and faster. “We also hope that our ap will be your one-stop shop for all things St. Joseph the Worker!” parish officials posted on the parish Facebook page. “Receive lightning fast updates via push notifications on new events, changes to the Mass/Confession schedule, evangelization and volunteer opportunities, our latest bulletin, and much more! The app will also soon make it possible for you to continue your generous contributions electronically!” To download, search for “St. Joseph the Worker Church” in the App Store for an iPhone, or “St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church” on Google Play for an Android. “We’d also be abundantly grateful if you could help us get the word out by sharing our app with your friends and family!” parish officals said in the post.