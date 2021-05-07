By Colleen Rowan

Weirton’s St. Joseph the Worker Parish celebrated its patron’s May 1 feast day in two very special ways. The parish had a St. Joseph’s Table to help provide food for the hungry and a Consecration to St. Joseph. With this being the Year of St. Joseph, the parish’s celebratory events were made all the more significant. The St. Joseph’s Table was sponsored by the parish council, which called it “a ‘gratitude table’ for the congregation to thank St. Joseph for all he has done for us.” The Italian tradition, parish officials said, uses a three-tier table (representing the Trinity and the ascent from earth to heaven), with statues, candles, flowers, prayer basket, donation basket, and boxed or canned goods, which parishioners donate to fill the table to overflowing. “All of the food collected will then be donated to those in need,” parish officials said. The food was donated to the Community Bread Basket in Weirton which provides food and resources to those in need. The parish regularly supports this outreach organization. The St. Joseph’s Table was located in the church vestibule and was held in place of the annual spaghetti dinner hosted by the pastoral council. Leading up to the feast day, parishioners were invited to bring in non-perishable canned, bagged, or boxed items. “Help celebrate our patron saint and spiritual father, St. Joseph, by providing for those less fortunate in our community,” parish officials said as provisions were being collected. On the same day St. Joseph’s Table culminated, the parish held the Consecration to St. Joseph Prayer Service at the church following the 4 p.m. Mass. In preparation of the May 1 gathering, a group of 36 met for six weeks using the Father Donald Calloway, MIC, Consecration to St. Joseph book, said Sharon Steele, parishioner. A portion of the Act of Consecration to St. Joseph states: “…I consecrate myself entirely to you. I want you in my life; I need you in my life. Take me as your spiritual child, O great St. Joseph! I desire to hold nothing back from your protective fatherhood. …” At the prayer service, Steele said, a consecration card was signed by all as the song I Am a Carpenter―St. Joseph’s Song was played. The card was then affixed to a votive candle, placed under St. Joseph’s statue, and lit. As lilies were placed under his statue, an explanation was read as to why St. Joseph is portrayed holding a staff of these flowers. This signifies that God chose him among all men to be the spouse of Mary. As the group met in the weeks before the consecration, the titles and virtues of St. Joseph were taught and prayed at every meeting. “I learned so much about St. Joseph,” said Sally Frantz, a parishioner and secretary of the parish who also participated. “There are no words to describe it,” she said of the consecration. “It was just tremendous. It was such a beautiful and spiritual experience.” At the consecration service, Steele said all were encouraged to meditate on the Litany of St. Joseph, which was sung by Colleen Nixon. The Prayer of St. Louis de Montfort, the Memorare to St. Joseph, the Consecration Prayer to St. Joseph, and in thanksgiving, St. Joseph’s intercession for a soul in Purgatory, most in need, was prayed. Blessed St. Joseph medals were given to all participants. Steele said that parishes interested in sponsoring a Consecration to St. Joseph program, and would like St. Joseph the Worker’s program information, can contact Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor, at (304) 723-2054. St. Joseph the Worker Parish is one of eight churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston named for St. Joseph. The parish was established by Archbishop John J. Swint April 7, 1957, and the first pastor of the parish was Father James P. Altmeyer. St. Joseph the Worker Grade School opened Sept. 2, 1958. Ground was broken and blessed at the site of the new parish church building Dec. 6, 1959, and the formal dedication of St. Joseph the Worker Church was held May 1, 1962.