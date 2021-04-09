Weirton Knights of Columbus on Mission for New Members

WEIRTON—The Knights of Columbus Weirton Council #3734 is on a mission to recruit new members and is asking all Catholic men 17.5 years of age and older to consider becoming a member of the council. At the entrance of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton, the council has placed literature about the organization and what a membership can do for those who join, the Catholic Church, and one’s fellow man. “If you have never been asked to join the Knights of Columbus, consider this an invitation,” members said. “You can join online or in person and there will be no dues this year for new members. Please read the information cards and fill out the interest card and put it in the collection basket, give it to any K of C member or mail it to K of C #3734, P.O. Box 2796, Weirton, WV 26062.” Those interested may contact Larry DeRosa for more information at (304) 564-5031 or e-mail lderosa.kofc@yahoo.com.