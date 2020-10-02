By Colleen Rowan WEIRTON—In his homily for the celebration of the annual Blue Mass in Weirton, Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E, asked the honored guests seated in the front pews of the church—police officers, firefighters, first responders, and members of the U.S. Military—to take a moment, turn around, and look at the congregation. “They are here to celebrate and to give thanks to you,” Father Schuelkens said.

St. Joseph the Worker Church was filled that day with parishio- ners along with members of neigh- boring parishes as well as children and young people from the Catho- lic schools of Weirton—Madonna High School, St. Joseph the Worker Grade School, and St. Paul School—all of which sponsored the Mass with St. Joseph’s.

“On behalf of the student bodies of the Catholic schools of Weirton, we would like to welcome all of the police officers, fire- fighters, first responders, and members of the armed forces and all invited guests to this Blue Mass to honor those who are willing to lay down their life every day,” Ma- donna High School student Madalena Daugherty said in her welcoming before Mass.