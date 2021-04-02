Webster Springs Children Enjoy Catholic Charities Easter Egg Hunt

Catholic Charities West Virginia’s Webster Springs Outreach Office recently held its annual Easter egg hunt. Each year donors provide Easter eggs, and then local scout or youth groups fill them with candy. This annual event creates an opportunity for area residents to build community and gives families the opportunity to have some outdoor fun.

“One family traveled from Kingwood, WV, to attend the egg hunt and visit family because there was no egg hunt in their area,” said Tina Cogar, CCWVa Outreach Coordinator. “It was a wonderful, fun filled day.” As we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, our team at Catholic Charities West Virginia wishes a happy Easter to all!

The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

To learn more, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.