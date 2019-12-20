By Colleen Rowan

The West Virginia Knights of Columbus State Council presented a very special gift to Sacred Heart Parish in Williamson Dec. 8. Fittingly, for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, the state council presented the parish with a beautiful icon of Our Lady of the Persecuted Christians. The icon has been traveling across the diocese to different parishes and councils, and the Mingo County city was the last stop on the tour.

Knights accompanying the icon found Sacred Heart Church filled with faithful for the prayer gathering that day.

Bob Matheny, district deputy of the Knights of Columbus District 9 (Huntington, Hurricane and Williamson), presented the icon to Sacred Heart as a gift from the state council to parishioner Robert Atkins of the Mingo/Logan Council of the Knights of Columbus, who accepted on behalf of the parish. Matheny, who is also a member of the Knights of Columbus at Ascension Parish in Hurricane, said the state council decided to gift the icon to Sacred Heart Parish because of the great devotion to Our Lady by the pastor, Father Yesu Golla, HGN, and because of the large crowd that gathered at the church for the icon’s visit.

Every two years the state council sponsors a traveling icon, which all councils in the state have the opportunity to host for one month. The visits also include a prayer service.

Courtesy Photo

Bob Matheny, district deputy of the Knights of Columbus District 9 (Huntington, Hurricane and Williamson), left, and Robert Atkins of the Mingo/Logan Council of the Knights of Columbus, are pictured with the icon of Our Lady of the Persecuted Christians at Sacred Heart Church in Williamson.