CHARLESTON—“The Wisdom Jesus” Book Study is a six-week guided book study via Zoom. “You are invited to participate in a guided book group exploring The Wisdom Jesus by Cynthia Bourgeault (available through any bookseller),” organizers said. “Our initial meeting will be held on Monday, July 12. We will then begin our study of the book for the next six weeks (seven meetings total) with our final meeting on August 23.” Two book groups are available, both groups will meet via Zoom on Mondays with one from noon to 1 p.m. and the other from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (both Eastern). This program is sponsored by WVIS and will be led by Jerry McMahon. “In The Wisdom Jesus, Bourgeault suggests that if you put aside what you think you know about Jesus and approach the Gospels as though for the first time, something remarkable happens: Jesus emerges as a teacher of the transformation of consciousness rather than a purveyor of doctrine, inviting us to follow his path of self-emptying love,” organizers said. “Each chapter of the book builds a thoughtful and insightful guide to Jesus’ vision and innovative, scriptural-based ideas about how we might respond to Paul’s exhortation (Phil. 2:5) to put on the mind of Christ.” Those interested in participating may register at http://wvis.org/whats-happening-at-wvis/. Each group is limited to seven members, so participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible. In addition to Eventbrite confirmation, McMahon will email participants additional details including the link for Zoom. The Donation for this program is $60 (plus the cost of the book). Participants can pay by credit card or check. Please note – sending a check does not guarantee a place in the group – one must register online. If paying by check, please make check payable to WVIS and mail to 1601 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25311. The registration deadline is today, July 9. This program will be held via Zoom – link will be provided after one registers. For more information about the program or with questions, contact McMahon at gmcmahon52@gmail.com.